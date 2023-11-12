When they host the Indiana Pacers (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak. The Pacers have taken three games in a row.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. 76ers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 118.6 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 107.4 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Pacers put up 126 points per game (first in league) while allowing 121.6 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 244.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 229 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +6600 - 76ers +1800 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.