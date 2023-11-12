With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the New England Patriots in Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Michael Pittman Jr. a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pittman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Pittman has 58 receptions (on 86 targets) and leads the Colts with 593 yards receiving (65.9 per game) while also scoring three TDs.

Pittman has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.