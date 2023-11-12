Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 12?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Reichel has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
