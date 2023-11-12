Lions vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (6-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). Detroit is favored by 3 points. The contest's over/under is listed at 48.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Lions can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chargers. Before the Chargers take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Lions vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3)
|48.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|48.5
|-156
|+132
Detroit vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Lions vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Detroit has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-1.
- Detroit has gone over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).
- Los Angeles has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.
- Los Angeles has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this season.
