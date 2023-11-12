The Detroit Lions (6-2) go on the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Chargers surrender (21.8).

The Lions average 390.6 yards per game, just 14.8 more than the 375.8 the Chargers allow per contest.

This season, Detroit runs for 41.6 more yards per game (131.4) than Los Angeles allows per contest (89.8).

The Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 15 takeaways.

Lions Away Performance

The Lions score fewer points in away games (20.3 per game) than they do overall (25.0), and concede more (21.0 per game) than overall (20.6).

The Lions pick up 371.5 yards per game on the road (19.1 fewer than overall), and concede 325.0 in road games (28.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Lions accumulate fewer rushing yards (113.3 per game) than overall (131.4). They also give up more rushing yards (77.3 per game) than overall (76.8).

The Lions convert 40.6% of third downs on the road (0.1% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 31.1% of third downs away from home (1.5% less than overall).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore L 38-6 FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas W 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX

