Lions vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 10
For their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 4:05 PM , the Detroit Lions (6-2) have eight players on the injury report.
The Lions faced the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game, winning 26-14.
The Chargers are coming off of a victory over the New York Jets by the score of 27-6.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dan Skipper
|OT
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OG
|Back
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in total offense (390.6 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (296.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions are putting up 25 points per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.6 points per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Lions are averaging 259.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (sixth in NFL), and they are allowing 220.1 passing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.
- Defensively, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up only 76.8 per game. The Lions rank sixth on offense (131.4 rushing yards per game).
- With 10 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), the Lions' even turnover margin ranks 12th in the league.
Lions vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Moneyline: Lions (-155), Chargers (+130)
- Total: 48.5 points
