The Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) host the Detroit Lions (6-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Lions vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Chargers in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Lions favored and the difference between the two is 4.6 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Lions have compiled a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 4-1 (80%).

The Chargers have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)



Los Angeles (+3) The Lions have covered the spread six times this season (6-2-0).

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Lions has gone 4-1 against the spread.

The Chargers have gone 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The two teams average a combined 1.6 more points per game, 50.1 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.

The Lions and the Chargers have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 fewer points per game than the over/under of 48.5 set in this game.

The Lions have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

In theChargers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 85.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 95 3

Austin Ekeler Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 53 3 40 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.