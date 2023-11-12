With the Detroit Lions playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Josh Reynolds a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has accumulated a 397-yard year on 22 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 56.7 yards.

In two of seven games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0

