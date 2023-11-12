Will Josh Downs Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Downs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game against the New England Patriots starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. All of Downs' stats can be found below.
Rep Josh Downs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Downs' season stats include 483 yards on 41 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.
Keep an eye on Downs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Josh Downs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week:
- Andrew Ogletree (DNP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Cole Kmet
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
Colts vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Downs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|41
|483
|213
|2
|11.8
Downs Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|7
|3
|30
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|5
|4
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|12
|8
|57
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|6
|97
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|5
|21
|1
|Week 7
|Browns
|6
|5
|125
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|9
|7
|72
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.