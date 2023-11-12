Josh Downs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game against the New England Patriots starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. All of Downs' stats can be found below.

Rep Josh Downs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Downs' season stats include 483 yards on 41 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.

Keep an eye on Downs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Downs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week: Andrew Ogletree (DNP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Downs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 41 483 213 2 11.8

Downs Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.