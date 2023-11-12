Jameson Williams has a good matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Chargers concede 286 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Williams has put up 71 yards (on six catches) with one TD this season. He's been targeted 15 times, and is averaging 17.8 yards per game.

Williams vs. the Chargers

Williams vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 286 passing yards the Chargers allow per contest makes them the worst pass defense in the league this year.

The Chargers' defense ranks 20th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

After three attempts, Williams will be aiming to go over a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this season.

Williams has been targeted on 15 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season (5.1% target share).

He has picked up 4.7 yards per target (71 yards on 15 targets).

In one of four games this year, Williams has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (4.3%).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

