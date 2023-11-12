Sunday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-71 win as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

The Jaguars head into this game after a 77-72 victory over Eastern Illinois on Monday.

IUPUI vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

IUPUI vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 82, IUPUI 71

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars averaged 71.6 points per game last season (57th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (329th in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential overall.

IUPUI averaged 1.7 more points in Horizon action (73.3) than overall (71.6).

The Jaguars scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

IUPUI gave up fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

