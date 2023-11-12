How to Watch the Indiana vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) face the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers' 80.9 points per game last year were 22.7 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal allowed.
- Indiana had a 23-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
- Last year, the Cardinal put up 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers gave up (62.1).
- Stanford went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
- The Hoosiers shot at a 49.6% rate from the field last season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 32.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 96-43
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Assembly Hall
