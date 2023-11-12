The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) take on the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Army Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Black Knights allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 18-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were just 4.3 more points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).

When Indiana scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 16-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.2).

Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

