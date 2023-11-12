Sunday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (0-1) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-2) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Evansville taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 12.

The Purple Aces' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 77-58 loss to Lipscomb.

Evansville vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Evansville vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 74, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Evansville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Aces' -312 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (340th in college basketball).

In conference play, Evansville averaged fewer points (60.8 per game) than it did overall (62.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Purple Aces put up 67.9 points per game last season, 8.7 more than they averaged on the road (59.2).

Evansville conceded 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

