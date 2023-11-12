The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Donovan Peoples-Jones get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' eight grabs have turned into 97 yards (13.9 per game). He has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Peoples-Jones, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

