David Montgomery was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Check out Montgomery's stats on this page.

Entering Week 10, Montgomery has 94 carries for 385 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has six receptions (10 targets) for 66 yards.

David Montgomery Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other RB is on the injury report for the Lions.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 94 385 6 4.1 10 6 66 0

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0

