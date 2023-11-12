Will David Montgomery Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Check out Montgomery's stats on this page.
Entering Week 10, Montgomery has 94 carries for 385 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has six receptions (10 targets) for 66 yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Lions.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|94
|385
|6
|4.1
|10
|6
|66
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
