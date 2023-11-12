Colts vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts and the Patriots.
Colts vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colts
|1.5
|43
|-130
|+110
Colts vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis has an average point total of 43.3 in their matchups this year, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Colts are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Colts have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.
- Indianapolis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
New England Patriots
- The Patriots have played three games this season that have gone over 43 combined points scored.
- The average total for New England's games this season is 41.9 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Patriots have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-7-0).
- This season, the Patriots have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- This season, New England has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
Colts vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Colts
|25.8
|5
|26.9
|29
|43.3
|6
|9
|Patriots
|15
|29
|25.3
|27
|41.9
|3
|9
Colts vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends
Colts
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.
- Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-10 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Patriots (-93 total points, -10.3 per game).
Patriots
- New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.
- In their past three games, the Patriots have gone over the total twice.
- The Colts have been outscored by 10 points this season (1.1 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 93 points (10.3 per game).
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|43.3
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.8
|23
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.9
|42.2
|41.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.2
|23
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
