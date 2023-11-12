The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts and the Patriots.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1.5 43 -130 +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has an average point total of 43.3 in their matchups this year, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.

Indianapolis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played three games this season that have gone over 43 combined points scored.

The average total for New England's games this season is 41.9 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-7-0).

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

This season, New England has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 25.8 5 26.9 29 43.3 6 9 Patriots 15 29 25.3 27 41.9 3 9

Colts vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-10 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Patriots (-93 total points, -10.3 per game).

Patriots

New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Patriots have gone over the total twice.

The Colts have been outscored by 10 points this season (1.1 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 93 points (10.3 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 42.2 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23 23.5 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.