How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-7) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV: NFL Network
Colts Insights
- The Colts score just 0.5 more points per game (25.8) than the Patriots surrender (25.3).
- The Colts rack up only 10.7 more yards per game (344.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (333.4).
- Indianapolis rushes for 123.3 yards per game, 22.5 more than the 100.8 New England allows per contest.
- The Colts have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (9).
Colts Away Performance
- The Colts score 25 points per game away from home (0.8 fewer than overall) and allow 22.3 away from home (4.6 fewer than overall).
- On the road, the Colts pick up fewer yards (308 per game) than they do overall (344.1). But they also concede fewer away from home (315.3) than overall (360.6).
- The Colts accumulate 96.8 rushing yards per game in road games (26.5 fewer than overall), and allow 115.3 rushing yards in away games (10.3 fewer than overall).
- The Colts successfully convert 37.5% of third downs away from home (1.7% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40% of third downs in away games (2.1% more than overall).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland
|L 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New Orleans
|L 38-27
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Carolina
|W 27-13
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|-
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
