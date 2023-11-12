The Indianapolis Colts' (4-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the New England Patriots (2-7) currently includes seven players. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 12 from Deutsche Bank Park.

The Colts knocked off the Carolina Panthers 27-13 in their last game.

The Patriots' most recent game ended in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Braden Smith OT Hip Full Participation In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Knee Questionable Tony Brown CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alec Pierce WR Ankle Questionable Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out Josh Downs WR Knee Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matthew Slater WR Ankle Questionable Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL NIR - Personal Out Myles Bryant DB Chest Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Jack Jones DB Knee Questionable J.C. Jackson CB NIR - Personal Out Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable DeVante Parker WR Concussion Out Demario Douglas WR Ankle Questionable

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are putting up 344.1 yards per game offensively this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 360.6 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Colts have played better on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 25.8 points per game.

On offense, the Colts rank 16th in the NFL with 220.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per contest (235).

Indianapolis is putting up 123.3 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL), and ranks 24th defensively with 125.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Colts rank 12th in the league with an even turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) while committing 14 (23rd in the NFL).

Colts vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)

Colts (-1.5) Moneyline: Colts (-130), Patriots (+110)

Colts (-130), Patriots (+110) Total: 43 points

