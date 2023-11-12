Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Colts vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by two, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (8.5 points). Put your money on the Colts.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Indianapolis has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

New England has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)



Indianapolis (-2) The Colts have covered the spread five times in nine games with a set spread.

The Patriots have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-5.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 2.7 fewer points per game, 40.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 43.5 points.

The Colts and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 8.7 more points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' nine games with a set total.

Patriots games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 50.8 1 26.2 1

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 206.8 10 7.9 0

