Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Patriots Game – Week 10
Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
When is Colts vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by two, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (8.5 points). Put your money on the Colts.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- Indianapolis has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Patriots have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- New England has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)
- The Colts have covered the spread five times in nine games with a set spread.
- The Patriots have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-5.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.7 fewer points per game, 40.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 43.5 points.
- The Colts and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 8.7 more points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this game.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' nine games with a set total.
- Patriots games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|50.8
|1
|26.2
|1
Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|206.8
|10
|7.9
|0
