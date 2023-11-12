Sunday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-0) versus the Butler Bulldogs (0-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup following an 82-55 loss to Iowa State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Butler 56

Other Big East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -128 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 61.1 points per game (256th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).

On offense, Butler scored 59.4 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (61.1 points per game) was 1.7 PPG higher.

Offensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, averaging 63.4 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game when playing on the road.

Butler ceded 64.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.