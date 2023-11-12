Having taken three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Blackhawks Panthers 5-2 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 12 7 4 11 4 6 38.7% Corey Perry 12 3 5 8 7 3 - Nick Foligno 12 2 6 8 3 12 47.2% Ryan Donato 12 3 4 7 5 9 40.7% Tyler Johnson 12 4 2 6 4 4 27.9%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 37 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

