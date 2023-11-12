In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

