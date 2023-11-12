Will Alec Pierce Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alec Pierce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Pierce's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 10, Pierce has 17 receptions for 243 yards -- 14.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.
Alec Pierce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Colts have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Andrew Ogletree (DNP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Josh Downs (DNP/knee): 41 Rec; 483 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Colts vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|17
|243
|44
|0
|14.3
Pierce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|2
|1
|38
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|3
|3
|53
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|5
|3
|41
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|2
|0
|0
|0
