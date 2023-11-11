The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Northwestern has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year.

Wisconsin & Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Northwestern To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

