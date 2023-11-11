Week 11 Ivy League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ivy League teams were in action for one game in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 11 Ivy League Results
Harvard 25 Pennsylvania 23
Harvard Leaders
- Passing: Jaden Craig (23-for-36, 253 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Shane McLaughlin (27 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Cooper Barkate (8 TAR, 8 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
Pennsylvania Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Sayin (21-for-36, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Malachi Hosley (22 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Bryce Myers (8 TAR, 8 REC, 66 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Harvard
|Pennsylvania
|384
|Total Yards
|341
|253
|Passing Yards
|232
|131
|Rushing Yards
|109
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Ivy League Games
Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Brown Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Franklin Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
