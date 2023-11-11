The Valparaiso Beacons should win their matchup versus the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Valparaiso vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-7.3) 52.9 Valparaiso 30, Stetson 23

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Beacons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Hatters games went over the point total four out of eight times last season.

Beacons vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 18.0 26.3 22.0 20.5 14.8 31.0 Stetson 24.0 37.3 27.4 37.6 19.8 37.0

