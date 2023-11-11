Purdue vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Boilermakers favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|46.5
|-111
|-108
Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Purdue has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
