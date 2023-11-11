When the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Golden Gophers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-1) Toss Up (47.5) Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Purdue is a 2-5 record against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Boilermakers' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for Purdue this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

The Golden Gophers have three wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-4.

Out of nine Golden Gophers games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 3.7 higher than the average total in Minnesota games this season.

Boilermakers vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.7 23.2 22.7 21.8 19.7 26.0 Purdue 20.9 31.2 24.6 34.4 16.3 27.3

