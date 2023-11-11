Saturday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) taking on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on November 11. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 victory for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Western Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-7.8)

Notre Dame (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Notre Dame Performance Insights

Notre Dame was 224th in college basketball in points scored (69.6 per game) and 240th in points conceded (72.1) last year.

On the glass, the Fighting Irish were 322nd in the nation in rebounds (28.8 per game) last year. They were 307th in rebounds allowed (33.3 per game).

Last season Notre Dame was ranked 281st in the country in assists with 11.8 per game.

The Fighting Irish made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 35.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 42nd and 85th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Notre Dame was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

The Fighting Irish took 43% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 57% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of the Fighting Irish's baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

