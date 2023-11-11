The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.
  • In games Notre Dame shot higher than 43.9% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 69th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Irish scored just 1.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Catamounts allowed (70.7).
  • Notre Dame went 8-6 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Notre Dame performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 73.0 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.
  • The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.5 in road games.
  • Notre Dame drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.6 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Niagara W 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Western Carolina - Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion

