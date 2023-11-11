The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 73.9 124th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 60th
281st 11.8 Assists 12.5 221st
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

