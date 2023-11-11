The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in conference play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). A total of 44 points has been set for this matchup.

Illinois ranks 79th in total offense (366.1 yards per game) and 75th in total defense (380.9 yards allowed per game) this season. Indiana's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 18.8 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 86th with 28 points allowed per contest.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

Illinois vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -6.5 -110 -110 44 -115 -105 -250 +200

Indiana Recent Performance

The Hoosiers are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 296.3 yards per game in their past three games (-98-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 333.7 (52nd-ranked).

The Hoosiers are -54-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.3 per game) and -4-worst in points conceded (26).

Indiana is accumulating 193.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-33-worst in the nation), and giving up 164 (49th).

The Hoosiers are accumulating 102.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-80-worst in college football), and allowing 169.7 per game (-32-worst).

The Hoosiers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Indiana has gone over the total twice.

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

Indiana has gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Indiana has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

Indiana is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 914 yards on 60.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 257 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 32 catches, totaling 225 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Christian Turner has piled up 227 yards (on 52 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has racked up 387 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Camper has put together a 285-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 27 targets.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 32 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Casey, the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has racked up 5.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 71 tackles.

Phillip Dunnam leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 39 tackles and three passes defended.

