The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Indiana has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Hoosiers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

Illinois has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

