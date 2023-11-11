Indiana vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-250
|+202
Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
- Illinois has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
