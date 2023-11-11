The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) host a Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Illinois ranks 80th in total offense (366.1 yards per game) and 75th in total defense (380.9 yards allowed per game) this year. Indiana has been sputtering on offense, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 18.8 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 28.0 points per contest (86th-ranked).

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: BTN

City: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Indiana vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Indiana Illinois 310.2 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.1 (87th) 361.0 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (69th) 105.7 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.9 (98th) 204.6 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.2 (61st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (86th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 914 yards on 60.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed 63 times for 257 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian Turner has been given 52 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has totaled 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 387 (43.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Cam Camper has put together a 285-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 27 targets.

Omar Cooper Jr. has racked up 267 reciving yards (29.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,888 yards, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 282 yards (31.3 ypg) on 94 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 418 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 59 catches for 693 yards (77.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 31 passes for 389 yards (43.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington has compiled 27 catches for 295 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per game.

