Indiana State vs. Western Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
When the Indiana State Sycamores play the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Sycamores will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Indiana State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Indiana State (-17.3)
|51.3
|Indiana State 34, Western Illinois 17
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 11 MVFC Predictions
- South Dakota State vs Youngstown State
- Murray State vs Illinois State
- Murray State vs Illinois State
- South Dakota State vs Youngstown State
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Sycamores games.
Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last year.
- In Leathernecks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sycamores vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Indiana State
|12.4
|31.8
|7.5
|22.5
|16.4
|39.2
|Western Illinois
|14.0
|48.2
|16.3
|47.0
|12.2
|49.2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.