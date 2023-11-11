When the Indiana State Sycamores play the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Sycamores will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Indiana State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Indiana State (-17.3) 51.3 Indiana State 34, Western Illinois 17

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Sycamores games.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last year.

In Leathernecks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Sycamores vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 12.4 31.8 7.5 22.5 16.4 39.2 Western Illinois 14.0 48.2 16.3 47.0 12.2 49.2

