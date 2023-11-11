Our computer model predicts the Illinois Fighting Illini will take down the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Indiana vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44) Illinois 27, Indiana 21

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana is 4-2 against the spread.

In the Hoosiers' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

The average over/under for Indiana games this season is 4.8 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Illini have won twice against the spread this season.

Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Out of nine Fighting Illini games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The average total for Illinois games this season has been 47.4, 3.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Hoosiers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 21.1 27.6 18.8 24 24 32 Indiana 18.8 28 21.4 20.4 16 43

