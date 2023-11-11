Big 12 action pits the Houston Cougars (4-5) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Cincinnati has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Houston & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

