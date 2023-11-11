The Boise State Broncos (4-5) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) in MWC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Lobos are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-24.5) 60.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-24.5) 60.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Boise State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Boise State has won just two games against the spread this season.

New Mexico has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Boise State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +350 Bet $100 to win $350 New Mexico To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

