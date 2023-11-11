Ball State vs. Old Dominion: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at John E. Worthen Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Ball State vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ball State Betting Records & Stats
- Ball State covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- Ball State (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.2% less often than Old Dominion (16-13-0) last year.
Ball State vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ball State
|76.4
|143.3
|71.6
|137.8
|144.4
|Old Dominion
|66.9
|143.3
|66.2
|137.8
|134.0
Additional Ball State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 10.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Monarchs allowed (66.2).
- Ball State had a 13-10 record against the spread and an 18-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.
Ball State vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ball State
|14-14-0
|17-11-0
|Old Dominion
|16-13-0
|10-19-0
Ball State vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ball State
|Old Dominion
|12-2
|Home Record
|12-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.9
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-11-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
