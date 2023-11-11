Saturday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (0-0) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Ball State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on November 11.

The Cardinals enter this matchup on the heels of a 97-64 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Troy 74

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season with a +392 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allowed 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball).

Ball State scored fewer points in conference play (77.1 per game) than overall (77.8).

The Cardinals averaged 84.6 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.

At home, Ball State allowed 63.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.