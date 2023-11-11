The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 141.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-3.5) 143.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ball State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.

Old Dominion covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Monarchs games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.