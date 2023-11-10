The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) take the floor at Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

Valparaiso had less success against the spread than IUPUI last year, recording an ATS record of 12-17-0, compared to the 17-10-0 record of the Jaguars.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 68.9 134.2 73.6 150.4 139.5 IUPUI 65.3 134.2 76.8 150.4 136.2

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

Last year, the Beacons put up 7.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).

Valparaiso had a 5-0 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso IUPUI 8-7 Home Record 4-9 2-12 Away Record 0-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.