Friday's game between the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) and IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Valparaiso, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 77, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-11.1)

Valparaiso (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Valparaiso Performance Insights

At 68.9 points scored per game and 73.6 points conceded last year, Valparaiso was 249th in the nation on offense and 279th on defense.

The Beacons were 233rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.0) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last year.

Valparaiso was 136th in the country in assists (13.6 per game) last year.

Last season the Beacons were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and eighth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.9% from downtown last season, Valparaiso was 218th and 194th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Valparaiso attempted 64% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.7% of Valparaiso's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.3% were 3-pointers.

