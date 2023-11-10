The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Valparaiso vs. IUPUI matchup.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Betting Trends (2022-23)

Valparaiso compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 Beacons games last season went over the point total.

IUPUI covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 of the Jaguars' games hit the over.

