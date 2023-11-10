The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

Last season, the Beacons had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.

In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.

The Jaguars ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball, the Beacons finished 233rd.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons averaged were 7.9 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).

When Valparaiso put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 6-1.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Valparaiso posted 5.5 more points per game (72.5) than it did when playing on the road (67).

In 2022-23, the Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.

At home, Valparaiso made one more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.6%) compared to in road games (29.6%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule