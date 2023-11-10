How to Watch Valparaiso vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Belmont vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Queens vs Southern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Indiana State vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Tennessee Tech vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- Last season, the Beacons had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
- In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
- The Jaguars ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball, the Beacons finished 233rd.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons averaged were 7.9 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
- When Valparaiso put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 6-1.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Valparaiso posted 5.5 more points per game (72.5) than it did when playing on the road (67).
- In 2022-23, the Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.
- At home, Valparaiso made one more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.6%) compared to in road games (29.6%).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Christian
|W 100-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/10/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
