The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) will play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Purdue (-29.5)

Purdue (-29.5) Total: 138.5

138.5 TV: B1G+

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Purdue vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd 11th 36.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 29th 15.5 Assists 13.7 128th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

