Purdue vs. Morehead State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) will play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Purdue (-29.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
- Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|72nd
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.