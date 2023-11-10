Friday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) against the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-68 in favor of Purdue, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 93, Morehead State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-24.7)

Purdue (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

Offensively, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked team in the country (72.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds conceded (24.5) last season.

Purdue was 29th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last year.

Last season, the Boilermakers were 237th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Purdue gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 73rd and 52nd, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Purdue attempted 61.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of Purdue's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.