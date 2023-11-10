The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Morehead State matchup.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Purdue vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-29.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue (-28.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Morehead State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Boilermakers games went over the point total 14 out of 30 times last season.

Morehead State went 16-10-0 ATS last year.

Eagles games hit the over nine out of 26 times last year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Sportsbooks rate Purdue much higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).

Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

