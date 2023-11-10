How to Watch Purdue vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) go up against the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Purdue shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.
- The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were 6.1 more points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).
- Purdue had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).
- The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.