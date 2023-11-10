The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) go up against the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games Purdue shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.
  • The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were 6.1 more points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).
  • Purdue had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 in road games.
  • Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State - Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

