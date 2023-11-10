The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) go up against the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: B1G+

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Purdue shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.

The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were 6.1 more points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).

Purdue had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).

The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 in road games.

Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

